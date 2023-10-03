Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 3,940.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on RMD. TheStreet lowered ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on ResMed from $255.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.29.

ResMed Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE RMD opened at $145.50 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $136.20 and a one year high of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.51 and its 200-day moving average is $202.31.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 21.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $830,536.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,763,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $830,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at $65,763,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,352. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.