Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Purchases 611 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises approximately 1.7% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $224.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.37 and its 200 day moving average is $213.59. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $169.01 and a one year high of $237.63. The firm has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total value of $3,524,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,058,693.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $5,057,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total value of $3,524,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,058,693.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,688 shares of company stock worth $17,388,097. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

