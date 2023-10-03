Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after buying an additional 340,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,614,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $628,481,000 after purchasing an additional 123,352 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11,193.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167,641 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,822,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $541,060,000 after purchasing an additional 765,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,227,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $474,278,000 after purchasing an additional 487,202 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on APTV. Barclays raised their price target on Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.13.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $97.25 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.02.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

