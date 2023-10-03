Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Sells 1,252 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up about 1.5% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 10.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in Blackstone by 1.6% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX opened at $107.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $76.06 billion, a PE ratio of 64.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.48.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 1,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,476,651 shares of company stock worth $206,966,087. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BX. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.97.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

