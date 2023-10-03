Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Sells 928 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after acquiring an additional 445,160 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IAU stock opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.00.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.