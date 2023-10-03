TerraClassicUSD Achieves Market Cap of $120.16 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $120.16 million and $5.76 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00033942 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00026266 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00011278 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003215 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,793,210,647 coins and its circulating supply is 9,787,203,345 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

