Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $293.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an underperform rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $240.23.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $251.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $798.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.11. Tesla has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,315 shares of company stock valued at $13,705,755. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Tesla by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,620 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. increased its stake in Tesla by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 1,839 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

