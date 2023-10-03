Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Rating Increased to Buy at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Northcoast Research currently has $118.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TXRH. 888 reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.43.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH stock opened at $96.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.09. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $85.29 and a fifty-two week high of $118.16.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 50.93%.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total value of $217,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,564. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,217,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

