The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,132,166 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon comprises 1.8% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $50,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 521,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,697,000 after purchasing an additional 103,846 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

BK traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.61. 460,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,117,636. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

