The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Short Interest Up 8.0% in September

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,930,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the August 31st total of 5,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average is $43.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BK. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 77.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 18.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 24.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 521,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,697,000 after buying an additional 103,846 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

