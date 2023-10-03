The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA traded up $3.29 on Tuesday, reaching $191.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,328,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,573,797. The firm has a market cap of $114.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.06.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

