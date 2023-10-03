The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Receives $339.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $339.11.

Several research firms have issued reports on CI. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,767 shares of company stock worth $11,498,468. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $287.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.64. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.00.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

