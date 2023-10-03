The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,532 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345,041 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $963,542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 853.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $215,213,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.11.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at $609,063. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,767 shares of company stock worth $11,498,468 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $287.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $285.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.00. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.22 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

