The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,773,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total transaction of $3,884,077.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,451.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,498,468 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CI shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CI

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $287.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.88 and a 200-day moving average of $272.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.