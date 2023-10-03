The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 26,580.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,330,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147,833 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.84 on Monday, reaching $55.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,830,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,125,254. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

