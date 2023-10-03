The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $136.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. OTR Global downgraded shares of NIKE to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.17.

NIKE stock opened at $94.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.22 and its 200 day moving average is $110.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

