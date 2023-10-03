The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Position Raised by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $759,531,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 608.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,359,000 after buying an additional 2,053,162 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 57,030.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,291,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $416,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,888 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $347.00 price target (up previously from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.6 %

GS stock opened at $316.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.75 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

