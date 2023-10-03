The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Position Raised by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Kroger by 6.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Kroger by 7.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Down 1.6 %

Kroger stock opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.42.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 51.79%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.