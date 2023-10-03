The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.86.

SMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $47.61 on Tuesday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $88.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.24). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 91.85% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -108.64%.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $357,578.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,932,352.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $357,578.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,065 shares in the company, valued at $6,932,352.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 23,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $1,175,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,970,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,485,443.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,480 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,981 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

