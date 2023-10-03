The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,097,200 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the August 31st total of 1,812,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 313.0 days.
The Star Entertainment Group Price Performance
Shares of The Star Entertainment Group stock opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.77. The Star Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.83.
The Star Entertainment Group Company Profile
