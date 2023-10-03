Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) PT Lowered to $585.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $603.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $627.13.

NYSE:TMO opened at $495.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $533.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $537.81. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $609.85. The company has a market cap of $191.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,111,842,000 after purchasing an additional 406,136,310 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832,730 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,105,677,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30,904.9% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,124,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after buying an additional 3,113,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

