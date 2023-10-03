Threshold (T) Price Tops $0.0184 on Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $183.59 million and $11.56 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007409 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00020710 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00016564 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000086 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00013559 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,428.02 or 1.00013088 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,176,749,389.745945 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01845182 USD and is down -4.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $20,691,994.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

