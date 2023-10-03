Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $12.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34. The company has a market cap of $812.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Titan International has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $17.29.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $481.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.00 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 7.11%. On average, analysts predict that Titan International will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Titan International news, Director Max A. Guinn sold 29,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $384,560.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,355.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Max A. Guinn sold 18,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $229,840.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,413.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Max A. Guinn sold 29,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $384,560.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,355.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,650 shares of company stock valued at $634,536 over the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Titan International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Titan International during the 2nd quarter worth $727,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Titan International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Titan International by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Titan International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

