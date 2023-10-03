Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Top Ships Stock Performance

Top Ships stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. Top Ships has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $139.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.24.

Get Top Ships alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Top Ships

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Top Ships during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Top Ships during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Top Ships by 69.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 55,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 22,736 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Top Ships by 103.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 49,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Top Ships in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Top Ships Company Profile

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.