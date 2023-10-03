TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Downgraded by Raymond James

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TPIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of TPI Composites from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TPI Composites currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $100.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.91.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($1.02). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 623.20%. The firm had revenue of $381.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ryan D. Miller bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $103,820 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 44.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 91,261 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 59.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 65.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,010,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,390,000 after purchasing an additional 128,862 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

