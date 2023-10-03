Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TVTX. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.46.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TVTX opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $631.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.51. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $26.55.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136.00% and a negative return on equity of 273.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $65,533.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,572.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $26,698.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,173 shares in the company, valued at $899,854.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $65,533.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,572.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,727 shares of company stock worth $98,954 over the last ninety days. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 57.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 551.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Featured Stories

