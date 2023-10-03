Travis Perkins plc Announces Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:TPRKY)

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1429 per share on Monday, November 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.
Travis Perkins Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TPRKY opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.22.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TPRKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,000 ($12.09) to GBX 955 ($11.54) in a report on Monday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,200 ($14.51) to GBX 1,050 ($12.69) in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 965 ($11.66) to GBX 850 ($10.27) in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $974.17.
About Travis Perkins
Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.
