Trex (NYSE:TREX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TREX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trex from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Trex from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Trex from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.94.

Get Trex alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TREX

Trex Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE TREX opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.96. Trex has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $76.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.52.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Trex had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $356.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Trex by 98,060.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,110,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,711,823,000 after purchasing an additional 26,084,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,669 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Trex by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,777,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,182,000 after acquiring an additional 776,165 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,673,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,407,000 after acquiring an additional 71,415 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Trex by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,662,000 after acquiring an additional 169,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

(Get Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.