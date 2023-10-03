Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Given New $62.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Trimble from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $52.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average is $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble has a twelve month low of $45.43 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $993.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.08 million. Trimble had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $54,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $54,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,356 shares in the company, valued at $11,413,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,040 shares of company stock worth $531,470. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Trimble by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

