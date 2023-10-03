Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

NYSE:TRT opened at $7.30 on Friday. Trio-Tech International has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 million, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trio-Tech International stock. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.58% of Trio-Tech International as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.