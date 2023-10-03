UBS Group Initiates Coverage on CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $200.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.48. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $215.70.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. Analysts predict that CDW will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in CDW by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in CDW by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CDW by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in CDW by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

