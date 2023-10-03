Unilever (NYSE:UL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Unilever Price Performance

UL stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.97. Unilever has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $55.99.

Institutional Trading of Unilever

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 3,005.3% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

