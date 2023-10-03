VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Sold by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC cut its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 22,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,108 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 98,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 39,939 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 573,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 50,711 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 94,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 42,612 shares during the period.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FLTR traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $25.19. 78,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,634. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $25.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

