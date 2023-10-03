Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Bought by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $79.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $90.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.66.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

