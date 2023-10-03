Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after acquiring an additional 291,588,855 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 292.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,753,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,090,000 after acquiring an additional 28,137,228 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,049,000 after acquiring an additional 868,250 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,713,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,512,000 after acquiring an additional 45,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,552,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,095,000 after acquiring an additional 355,235 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $56.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.98.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.