Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,528,000 after acquiring an additional 231,982 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,462,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $104.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $116.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

