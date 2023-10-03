Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSS opened at $104.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.03 and a one year high of $116.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

