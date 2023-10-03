Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Increased by Presilium Private Wealth LLC

Presilium Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,738 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 7.3% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,067,692,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,198,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295,255 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,099 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,113,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,937,053. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average of $40.50. The stock has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

