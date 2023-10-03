Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) is Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $9,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGK. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,018,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 94,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 638,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,379,000 after buying an additional 31,425 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,083,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,837,000 after purchasing an additional 57,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $56.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $44.99 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.25.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

