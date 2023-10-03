Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,978,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VGT opened at $418.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $462.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

