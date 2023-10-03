Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Acquired by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 1.2% of FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.58. 766,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,355. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.52 and a 52-week high of $60.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.138 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

