Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Sold by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,752.9% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.97. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $54.30 and a twelve month high of $67.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.1765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

