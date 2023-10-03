Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 11.3% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $28,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361,340 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,823,000. Kensington Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,218,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,517,000 after acquiring an additional 211,208 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,832,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,683,000 after acquiring an additional 205,578 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded down $3.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.23. The company had a trading volume of 136,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,816. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.36 and its 200 day moving average is $223.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $165.89 and a twelve month high of $245.22.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

