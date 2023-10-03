Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Boosted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,270 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,815,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.14. The company had a trading volume of 277,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,107. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.67 and its 200-day moving average is $213.68. The company has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

