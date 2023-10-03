Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $74.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

