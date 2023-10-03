Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Purchased by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value makes up about 5.3% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $13,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 106,225.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,697,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691,163 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 12,614.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,568,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,066 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,562,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2,564.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 795,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,160,000 after acquiring an additional 765,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4,097.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 472,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,438,000 after acquiring an additional 461,710 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of VONV stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.11. 253,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,192. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $72.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.388 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

