Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 5.8% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $28,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $74.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.76. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.26 and a 52-week high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2147 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

