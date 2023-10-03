Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 42,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $186.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.00 and a 200 day moving average of $193.26. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

