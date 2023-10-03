Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 333,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,211,000 after purchasing an additional 27,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 23,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $156.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.54 and a 200-day moving average of $161.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $143.51 and a one year high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

