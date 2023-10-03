Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 561.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $392.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $408.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.95. The company has a market capitalization of $314.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

